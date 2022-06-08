Marks Electrical Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.67 (LON:MRK)

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
MRK opened at GBX 91.15 ($1.14) on Wednesday. Marks Electrical Group has a one year low of GBX 89 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 128 ($1.60).
About Marks Electrical Group (Get Rating)
