Marks Electrical Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.67 (LON:MRK)

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MRK opened at GBX 91.15 ($1.14) on Wednesday. Marks Electrical Group has a one year low of GBX 89 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 128 ($1.60).

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer that sells, delivers, installs, and recycles household electrical products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Leicester, United Kingdom.

