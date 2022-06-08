Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,158,000 after acquiring an additional 82,955 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 120,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 387,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,639,000 after acquiring an additional 79,259 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $133.86 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

