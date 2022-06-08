Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Marten Transport posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other Marten Transport news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Marten Transport by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 71,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. 506,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,843. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

