MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $683.55 million-$683.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat (Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.