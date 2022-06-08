Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $797.54 Million

Brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) to report $797.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $877.00 million and the lowest is $728.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $357.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. The company had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 134,504 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,921,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 127.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

