Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,296,000 after buying an additional 534,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Materialise by 277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,397,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Materialise by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 141,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Materialise stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.51 million, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

