MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) vs. Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Critical Contrast

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -41.15% -7.39% -6.78% Medpace 16.47% 24.17% 13.21%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MaxCyte and Medpace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00 Medpace 0 1 2 0 2.67

Medpace has a consensus price target of $182.63, indicating a potential upside of 21.05%. Given Medpace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medpace is more favorable than MaxCyte.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MaxCyte and Medpace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $33.89 million 13.18 -$19.08 million ($0.17) -25.88 Medpace $1.14 billion 4.44 $181.85 million $5.36 28.15

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte. MaxCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medpace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Medpace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medpace beats MaxCyte on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MaxCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services. In addition, it offers bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

