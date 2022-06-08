MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) will announce $6.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.43 million and the highest is $6.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full year sales of $26.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $26.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.19 million, with estimates ranging from $33.77 million to $34.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MDxHealth.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDXH shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MDxHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $18,643,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

