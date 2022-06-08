Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) & SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Head-To-Head Survey

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Medalist Diversified REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -26.28% -13.03% -3.31% SITE Centers 24.41% 6.61% 3.05%

Volatility and Risk

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and SITE Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $11.47 million 1.43 -$4.36 million ($0.17) -5.53 SITE Centers $492.34 million 6.57 $124.93 million $0.49 30.88

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Medalist Diversified REIT and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A SITE Centers 0 1 4 0 2.80

SITE Centers has a consensus price target of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.29%. Given SITE Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT (Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Our company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015. Our company was formed to acquire, reposition, renovate, lease and manage income-producing properties, with a primary focus on (i) commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, (ii) multi-family residential properties and (iii) limited service hotel properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the southeastern part of the United States, with an expected concentration in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

