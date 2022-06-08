MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

MDVL opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.33. MedAvail has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

MedAvail ( NASDAQ:MDVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 174.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MedAvail will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 14,117,646 shares of MedAvail stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $14,964,704.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDVL. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MedAvail by 172.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MedAvail during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MedAvail by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 58,778 shares during the period.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

