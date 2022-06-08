Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,386 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,017,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,136,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,291. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

