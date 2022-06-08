MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MEGEF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

