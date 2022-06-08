Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Rating Increased to Neutral at New Street Research

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at New Street Research from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

