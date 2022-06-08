MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEIP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 62.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

