MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEIP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

Shares of MEIP opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 62.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. On average, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 37.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.