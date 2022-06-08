MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,617.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $824.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 224.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $948.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,065.75. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $640.00 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

