Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

DDAIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($94.62) to €89.00 ($95.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($96.77) to €83.00 ($89.25) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($118.28) to €105.00 ($112.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of DDAIF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.67. 15,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.36. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

