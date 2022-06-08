Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.41. 274,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,826,552. The company has a market capitalization of $226.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

