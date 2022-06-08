Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director F. Ann Millner Sells 6,378 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 184,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.