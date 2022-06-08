Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director F. Ann Millner Sells 6,378 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 184,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
