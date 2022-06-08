Mesoblast Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mesoblast in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year.

MESO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.69. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 921.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

