MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.45. MGM Resorts International posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 284.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 187,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,229. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

