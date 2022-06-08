MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) and Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY) Critical Analysis

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) and Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MicroVision and Clean Energy Pathways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision -2,114.59% -36.14% -32.34% Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A

MicroVision has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Pathways has a beta of 3.7, meaning that its stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MicroVision and Clean Energy Pathways’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision $2.50 million 253.76 -$43.20 million ($0.31) -12.39 Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clean Energy Pathways has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MicroVision.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of MicroVision shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of MicroVision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MicroVision and Clean Energy Pathways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroVision 0 2 0 0 2.00 Clean Energy Pathways 0 0 0 0 N/A

MicroVision currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.21%. Given MicroVision’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MicroVision is more favorable than Clean Energy Pathways.

MicroVision Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc. develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems. In addition, it provides PicoP, a scanning technology that creates full color, high-contrast, and uniform image over the entire field-of-view from a small and thin module. Further, the company develops 1st generation long range lidar. The company sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Clean Energy Pathways Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting. It is also working to develop carbon neutral organic fertilizers. The company was formerly known as XcelPlus Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. in August 2010. Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. is based in Buffalo, Wyoming.

