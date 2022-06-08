Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

MI.UN stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,356. The company has a market cap of C$693.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.95. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$17.26 and a 12 month high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

