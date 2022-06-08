Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBPFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.46) to GBX 225 ($2.82) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

OTCMKTS MBPFF opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

About Mitchells & Butlers (Get Rating)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitchells & Butlers (MBPFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.