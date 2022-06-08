Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

MITK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.