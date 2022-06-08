Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 264 ($3.31).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MONY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.01) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.76) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.88) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 182 ($2.28). 672,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,654. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 194.41. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162.30 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 275 ($3.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £977.09 million and a P/E ratio of 18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

