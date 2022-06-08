MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.00 million-$282.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.85 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $439.41.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB opened at $295.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.73.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 23.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 78.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.