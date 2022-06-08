Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,357,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $289.39 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $269.47 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.35.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

