Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.67.

NYSE:MCO opened at $289.39 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $269.47 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.35.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

