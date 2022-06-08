Morgan Stanley Trims Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Target Price to $7.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

CURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Shares of NYSE:CURV traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,033. Torrid has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

