Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mowi AS is a seafood company as well as producer of Atlantic salmon. Mowi AS, formerly known as Marine Harvest ASA, is based in Bergen, Norway. “

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

MHGVY has been the topic of several other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DNB Markets cut shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mowi ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mowi ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mowi ASA (MHGVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.