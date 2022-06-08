Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Mowi AS is a seafood company as well as producer of Atlantic salmon. Mowi AS, formerly known as Marine Harvest ASA, is based in Bergen, Norway. “
MHGVY has been the topic of several other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DNB Markets cut shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mowi ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.
Mowi ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mowi ASA (MHGVY)
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mowi ASA (MHGVY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.