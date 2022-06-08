Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. Mplx has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. Mplx’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mplx by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,722,000 after buying an additional 2,389,661 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Mplx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,702,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,557,000 after buying an additional 231,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mplx by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,268,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,824,000 after buying an additional 430,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after buying an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.