Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $782.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will announce $782.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $915.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $726.00 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $549.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MUR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of MUR opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 2.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,679 shares of company stock valued at $12,107,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.