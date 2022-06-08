Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Mynaric from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th.

MYNA stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Mynaric has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth $5,004,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 6.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

