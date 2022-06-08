MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MYTE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

