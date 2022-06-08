National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTIOF shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

NTIOF opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.6756 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

