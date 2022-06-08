National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.27.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTIOF shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
NTIOF opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
