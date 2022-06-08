National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NXPGF opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. National Express Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

