Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) CEO Sells $58,770.00 in Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NGS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 51,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,247. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 11.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGS. StockNews.com upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

