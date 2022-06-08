Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) VP James R. Hazlett Sells 972 Shares

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) VP James R. Hazlett sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $14,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE NGS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,247. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $184.65 million, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.59.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
About Natural Gas Services Group (Get Rating)
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.
