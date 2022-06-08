NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

NWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.20) to GBX 360 ($4.51) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.51) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.62.

NWG stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 323,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after buying an additional 295,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,074,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after buying an additional 107,995 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,478,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 134,908 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

