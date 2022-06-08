Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.69). Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 267.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NLS shares. StockNews.com lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of NLS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 817,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,625. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

