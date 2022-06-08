Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) SVP Buys $11,928.00 in Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) SVP Jay Mcgregor purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $11,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,883.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NLS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 817,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.
