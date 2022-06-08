nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.50 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.78.
NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43.
In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,420,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,576.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,487 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 414.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth about $207,000.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
