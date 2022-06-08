nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.30–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million.nCino also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. nCino has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,537.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,487 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,455. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in nCino by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in nCino by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.