Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $61.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. 15,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,278. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, Director R Reid French, Jr. bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.70 per share, with a total value of $247,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,987.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in Verint Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

