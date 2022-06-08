Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at National Bankshares

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$39.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
TSE:NBLY traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,543. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a one year low of C$23.25 and a one year high of C$40.07. The stock has a market cap of C$843.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
