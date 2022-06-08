NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. OTR Global downgraded shares of NetApp to a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group started coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. NetApp has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after buying an additional 117,651 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,703,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,363,000 after acquiring an additional 39,417 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

