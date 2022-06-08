Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Cut to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NEVDF stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Nevada Copper has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

