Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.70 at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of NEVDF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 828,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,737. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.20.
Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
