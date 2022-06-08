Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.70 at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Shares of NEVDF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 828,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,737. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.