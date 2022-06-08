Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Lowered to Sell at Royal Bank of Canada

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$0.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities upgraded Nevada Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NCU stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.38. 233,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78.

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevada Copper will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

